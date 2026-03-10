news
Fedora Linux 44 Beta Released with Linux 6.19, GNOME 50, and KDE Plasma 6.6
Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 beta ships with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.
