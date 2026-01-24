Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Innodisk Releases EXEC-Q911 Development Kit with Qualcomm QCS9075

Innodisk, in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, has released the EXEC-Q911, a ruggedized development kit built around a COM-HPC Mini module mounted on a dedicated carrier board for industrial edge workloads. Part of the company’s “AI on Dragonwing” series, the platform targets robotics, smart infrastructure, and edge LLM applications.

USB 3.0 flash drive supports OS boot and file transfer on Raspberry Pi

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2026

GTK4 calculator

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Snap Store Neglect

  
Snap Store issues

 
Turning GNU/Linux Into Windows With Adobe Proprietary Software

  
via WINE

 
Check Point Spreading Fear of Linux, Without Explaining the Real Cause

  
as usual from Check Point

 
Linux Mobile Systems: LineageOS, Fairphone, NexPhone, OnePlus, and More

  
gadgets with GNU or Linux/GNU or just Linux

 
Openwashing and Linux Foundation (LF) SPAM About Slop (Mislabeled as "AI"), Sponsored by Microsoft

  
SPAM from the LF

 
You Can Now Run Debian GNU/Linux on the OpenWrt One Open-Source Router

  
Collabora shares with us today a new project that lets you install and run the Debian GNU/Linux operating system on the open-source OpenWrt One router.

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security news

 
Recent Shows and Videos About GNU/Linux

  
various recent videos


  
 


 
today's leftovers

  
4 more misc. links

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
only 3 for now

 
Android Leftovers

  
I'm tired of pretending this isn't why you'd switch to Android

 
Firefox’s Tab Notes Feature Feels Genuinely Useful (For Me, At Least)

  
But it seems Firefox has a fix for my forgetfulness in the works

 
GNU/Linux Surge in Viet Nam (Almost 10% in 2026) [original]

  
15 years ago it didn't register at even 1%

 
Tonearm, New Unofficial TIDAL Client for Linux, Hits Beta

  
Tonearm is a new GTK4/libadwaita TIDAL client that delivers what the streaming service itself doesn’t

 
The philosophy behind ODF: openness, freedom and control

  
Understanding this philosophy helps to explain why ODF exists

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Week in Plasma: fixing all the things

  
This week the Plasma team focused almost entirely on bug fixing

 
Why Ubuntu? And the answer is, why not

  
Linux endeavors, which almost always revolve around Ubuntu and its derivatives

 
Stable kernels: Linux 6.18.7, and Linux 6.12.67

  
I'm announcing the release of the 6.18.7 kernel

 
Alpine Linux Turns Equinix Metal Exit Into an Infrastructure Upgrade

  
Alpine Linux has secured fresh backing from regional cloud and hosting providers

 
Games: Deadlock, Bazzite, Ubisoft Layoffs

  
7 stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Why I'm Not Suing Anthropic

  
"When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it" – Frederic Bastiat

 
Desktop Environments (DE): Windows Copycats and GNOME

  
3 links for now

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux today

 
Open Hardware and Raspberry Pi Projects

  
a pair of stories

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS news

 
This Week in Rust and Microsoft GitHub Users "Announcing Rust 1.93.0"

  
Updates on Rust

 
Mozilla, Firefox, and Misconceptions

  
Nostly Firefox links

 
Free, Libre Software Events: GNU Guix and LibreOffice at FOSDEM, Microsoft Lobbying Group 'Open Source' Initiative (OSI) Says Where It'll Go

  
3 picks for today

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
GNU Guix 1.5 Released with KDE Plasma 6.5, GNU Linux-Libre 6.17 Kernel

  
Noé Lopez released GNU Guix 1.5 today as the latest stable version of this advanced distribution of this GNU system that respects user freedom and transactional package manager for other GNU/Linux distributions.

 
Microsoft TCO and Windows Causing Chaos

  
mostly security incidents

 
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
KDE: Skrooge 26.1.20 and Tellico 4.1.5 Released

  
two new releases

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware leftovers

 
Red Hat Leftovers (and less about slop than usual)

  
only a little

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development with Perl and more

 
Feeding 'Problem' Solved [original]

  
Earlier this week a neighbour attempted to stop our neighbours and us from feeding birds

 
Free/Libre Software And Our Freedom, Richard Stallman's Talk About 7 Hours From Now (Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business, Room 100, Atlanta, GA) [original]

  
over 500 people can probably attend if some people are willing to stand rather than sit down

 
This new Debian edition doesn't use Linux

  
The Debian project has just released a new snapshot of its alternative operating system

 
Linux 7.0 finally retires a standard it supported for over 20 years

  
The newest version, Linux 7.0, will remove support for HIPPI

 
Last Week of January [original]

  
The year moves along so fast!

 
This glorious-looking Linux distro left me awestruck - see what it's all about

  
Arch-based StratOS with Hyprland is about as cool as they come

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
This Could be the Best Graphics Editor for Linux Users (Yes, it is Open Source)

  
Graphite is an open-source

 
GNU/Linux Seen as Rising Sharply in Mayotte This Year [original]

  
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS rose quite sharply when Vista 10 became unsupported. Their combined share is now at over 7%.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Security Issue Found in telnetd, Patches Put Forth Already

  
via LWN

 
Security Leftovers and Vuln Tracking

  
Security links

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ask Noah Show, and More

  
episodes for today

 
GNU/Linux Games/Platforms: Steam Machines, SuperTuxKart, and More

  
Games related news

 
Linux Devices, Open Hardware, and More

  
Hardware focus

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Red Hat and CentOS Leftovers

  
not much slop/AI hype today

 
Slimbook One is a Linux mini PC with up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

  
Slimbook will pre-load a GNU/Linux distribution such as Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, or Linux Mint for free

 
Window Shadows Finally Arrive on COSMIC Desktop

  
Desktop Environments with Rust fetish

 
Linux-based Jolla preorders closing in on maximum amount

  
Linux-based, easy repairable, high privacy-focused, and Android compatible smartphone is closing in on its 10,000 unit maximum.

 
New benchmarks show Linux gaming nearly matching Windows on AMD GPUs

  
For some PC gamers, Linux might finally make sense

 
today's howtos

  
not so many for now

 
Fastfetch updated with COSMIC Desktop & Bedrock Linux Support

  
Fastfetch, the neofetch like system information tool, updated recently with many new features

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
FreeBSD is a No-Go for KDE's Plasma Login Manager

  
The OS is known for its advanced networking features

 
Modifier keys in Linux virtual machines under macOS

  
Then, since I'm also a pretty serious Linux user

 
We Help Animals, But Some People Don't Like It [original]

  
In the interim we feed the birds once a day

 
New Steam Client Update Adds Support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro Controller

  
Valve released a new stable update to its Steam Client desktop application for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems with various improvements to Steam Input, especially support for the Razer Raiju V3 Pro controller.

 
Android Leftovers

  
This clever Android game turns your charging cable into a bow and arrow

 
MX Linux 25.1 brings back switchable init systems

  
Dislike systemd but occasionally need it for something? MX can help

 
Debian vs. Arch vs. Fedora: Which Linux distro base is right for you

  
If you're just now coming over to Linux

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Pathways to open-source (and from it): one flawed journey exposed

  
It’s been almost 7 years since I made a post titled “First steps in open-source” where I talked about joining KDE

 
Goodbye, VirtualBox - I found a better, more reliable VM manager for Linux

  
Virt-Manager is a free and easy-to-install virtual machine manager

 
WordPress Education Programs, Why to Avoid Bloated Sites, Static Blogs, and "Building a Blog in Gleam"

  
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG) leftovers

 
"One Feed to Rule Them All" and Mozilla Turns Firefox Into Spyware ("Data") After Culling Firefox's RSS Support

  
Web Browsers (or Clients)

 
Mozilla Now Offers an Official Firefox RPM Package for RPM-Based Linux Distros

  
Mozilla announces a dedicated RPM package for users of RPM-based distributions who want to install Firefox as a native RPM package.

 
Linux Kernel and OpenZFS in 2026, ZFS in Production (BSD)

  
kernel level commentary

 
Open Hardware/Modding: M5MonsterC5/ESP32, Fiber Optic Lamp, and More

  
devices and more

 
Games: LOVE ETERNAL, Hungry Horrors, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and More

  
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving [original]

  
We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
GNU/Linux Up to 7% in Tajikistan [original]

  
it looks like real gains for GNU/Linux

 
Protecting the Birds From One Pesky Neighbour [original]

  
Let's see what they'll say next

 
Richard Stallman to Speak on Software Freedom and AI at Georgia Tech

  
he's speaking at Georgia Tech on January 23

 
LWN on Kernel and Recent Linux Talks

  
3 more articles released from paywall an hour ago

 
Asciinema: making movies at the command-line

  
Marcin Kulik started the project in 2011

 
Debian discusses removing GTK 2 for forky

  
GTK 2 was released in 2002 and was declared end of life with the release of GTK 4 on December 16, 2020

 
Licensing / Legal: LWN on GPL Enforcement

  
Jonathan Corbet et al on GPL enforcement