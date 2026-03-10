Linux Virtualization With Xen and Running Windows Under GNU/Linux

Back when ESXi used to dominate the home server ecosystem, Xen was the other key player for Linux-centric setups. But with the rise of KVM, the situation is a lot different from what it used to be. These days, most folks tend to prefer KVM-powered home labs, with Hyper-V and ESXi being the other popular options. Meanwhile, Xen is no longer as popular as it used to be – to the point where you might come across folks who consider it a dead hypervisor.

Now, I’m a staunch member of the KVM faction with multiple Proxmox nodes, but Xen is far from the outdated relic that many tinkerers consider it to be. Sure, it’s mostly used in commercial setups and production environments. But you can just as easily configure it on your favorite distro and use it to spin up a few VMs. And once you dig a little deeper, you’ll come across these slick distros that are centered around the Xen hypervisor.