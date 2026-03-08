Databases: YottaDB, PostgreSQL, and More

DNS is the cornerstone of any infrastructure. Us humans are terrible at remembering strings of numbers (162.55.181.67), but we're good at remembering words (theorangeone.net). When people own a domain, there are 2 components involved: the registrar and name servers. For the last 9 months, Gandi has served served as both for me, and as just the registrar for longer still. As a service, they've been great. I've not had a single outage or weird blip with their offering.

However, after a Mastodon thread, I was prompted to look back and see quite how much I was paying. Many years ago, Gandi was the go to for people wanting to avoid big US tech for their domains, and get a secure, high quality, no BS domain service. However, since their purchase in early 2023, their prices have skyrocketed, and their previous legendary position has faded. They're not the same company they were 3 years ago, and it shows.

Realising that I don't want to pay the "Gandi tax" to stay with them, and I can probably get a similar (or better) service elsewhere, I started the hunt. What I'd hoped would be a small bit of research turned into a much deeper dive than I expected. Not because the landscape is muddy, nor because my requirements were too niche (or so I thought), but because where just isn't as much competition as you'd think.