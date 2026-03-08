news
Databases: YottaDB, PostgreSQL, and More
-
YottaDB ☛ ACID Transaction Durability At Scale
We have heard repeatedly from database users that for truly ACID transactions, no database matches the scalability of YottaDB, or its upstream GT.M. Our recent blog post blog post ACID Transactions Are Hard At Scale … Part 1 discusses why Consistency and Isolation at scale are hard, and ACID Transactions Are Hard At Scale … Part 2 discusses how YottaDB meets that need. This blog post discusses why ACID transaction Durability is hard at scale, and how YottaDB achieves it.
-
Jake Howard ☛ Moving on from Gandi: Registrar and DNS migration :: TheOrangeOne
DNS is the cornerstone of any infrastructure. Us humans are terrible at remembering strings of numbers (162.55.181.67), but we're good at remembering words (theorangeone.net). When people own a domain, there are 2 components involved: the registrar and name servers. For the last 9 months, Gandi has served served as both for me, and as just the registrar for longer still. As a service, they've been great. I've not had a single outage or weird blip with their offering.
However, after a Mastodon thread, I was prompted to look back and see quite how much I was paying. Many years ago, Gandi was the go to for people wanting to avoid big US tech for their domains, and get a secure, high quality, no BS domain service. However, since their purchase in early 2023, their prices have skyrocketed, and their previous legendary position has faded. They're not the same company they were 3 years ago, and it shows.
Realising that I don't want to pay the "Gandi tax" to stay with them, and I can probably get a similar (or better) service elsewhere, I started the hunt. What I'd hoped would be a small bit of research turned into a much deeper dive than I expected. Not because the landscape is muddy, nor because my requirements were too niche (or so I thought), but because where just isn't as much competition as you'd think.
-
Hironobu Suzuki ☛ The Internals of PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL is a well-designed, open-source multi-purpose relational database system which is widely used throughout the world.
It is one huge system with the integrated subsystems, each of which has a particular complex feature and works cooperatively with each other. Although understanding of the internal mechanism is crucial for both administration and integration using PostgreSQL, its hugeness and complexity make it difficult.
The main purposes of this document are to explain how each subsystem works, and to provide the whole picture of PostgreSQL.
This document covers versions 18 and earlier.