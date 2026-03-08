Open Hardware: Modding, Repairability, and More

There are “repairable” laptops, and then there are ThinkPad T-series laptops: the ones corporate IT buys by the pallet, images by the thousands, and expects to survive years of all-day use. During their lives they’ll weather countless commutes, on-the-go presentations, and inevitable splashes of coffee.

That’s why Lenovo’s newest ThinkPads are such a big deal: the new T14 Gen 7 and T16 Gen 5 score an eye-popping 10 out of 10 on our repairability scale. It’s the first time the T-series has ever earned our top rating. (The score is provisional, for now—we’ll finalize it when official parts and instructions become available through Lenovo’s support site, which we fully expect will happen in the near future.)