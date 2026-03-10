Games: SteamOS and Common PCs Running Steam

I've had my ROG Ally X for just about a year now, and shortly after SteamOS became available for it, I quickly converted this Windows 11 machine to a more handheld-friendly OS. Since then, I've been using it far more often than I ever did before, thanks in part to the more user-friendly experience that SteamOS has to offer for devices like this. But there was only one problem. Using SteamOS limited me to just using Steam games. Or so I thought.

Enter Heroic Launcher. It's got all the things I like in one small package. It's open-source, gives me access to my Epic, GOG, and Amazon Prime Games library, and still lets me primarily use Steam as I see fit. Honestly, while it would be counterintuitive to Steam, I wish Heroic Launcher were included with a SteamOS install. It's just that good.