Linuxize ☛ ping Cheatsheet
Quick reference for testing network reachability and latency with ping in Linux
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Change SSH Port on Ubuntu 26.04
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Check NTP on Ubuntu 26.04
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Homebrew on Fedora Linux
Some developer tools move faster than Fedora’s repositories, and Homebrew gives GNU/Linux a separate package manager for command-line tools, language runtimes, and utilities in that gap.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install XRDP on Fedora 43
Remote access to a GNU/Linux machine shouldn’t require you to be physically present. If you manage a Fedora 43 server or workstation, setting up XRDP gives you full graphical desktop access from any Windows, macOS, or GNU/Linux machine — using the familiar Remote Desktop Protocol.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OpenClaw on Linux Mint 22
If you’ve been looking for a powerful, self-hosted Hey Hi (AI) automation assistant that runs quietly in the background and integrates with your messaging apps, OpenClaw is the answer. Installing it on Linux Mint 22 is straightforward — but only if you follow the right steps from the start.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Borgmatic on Debian 13
Backing up data is crucial for system administrators and GNU/Linux users who value their information. Borgmatic provides an elegant solution for automated, encrypted backups on Debian 13 systems. This comprehensive guide walks through every step of installing and configuring Borgmatic, from initial setup to automated backup scheduling.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SeaMonkey on AlmaLinux 10
If you need a powerful, all-in-one internet suite on your AlmaLinux 10 system, SeaMonkey is one of the best options available.
ID Root ☛ How To Install HandBrake on Fedora 43
If you work with video files on Linux, at some point you will run into one problem: Fedora 43 does not ship HandBrake out of the box. HandBrake — the gold standard open-source video transcoder — is not in Fedora’s default repositories, which means you need a third-party source to install HandBrake on Fedora 43.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Astro on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you build content-heavy websites — blogs, documentation portals, marketing pages — you already know the frustration of bloated JavaScript frameworks slowing your site to a crawl. Astro solves that problem by shipping zero JavaScript to the browser by default, letting you build blazing-fast websites with the tools you already know.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Gatsby on AlmaLinux 10
If you’re a developer or sysadmin looking to build blazing-fast, modern websites on a reliable GNU/Linux server, Gatsby is one of the best tools in your stack. Built on React and powered by Node.js, Gatsby produces statically generated sites that are fast, secure, and SEO-ready out of the box.
