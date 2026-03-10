news
Linux PC vendor System76 tries to talk Colorado down over OS age checks
Quoting: System76 tries to talk Colorado down over OS age checks —
As more US states push to mandate OS-level age checks, System76 is taking its fight directly to lawmakers.
Last week, The Reg reported that some US states are enacting legislation that would oblige OS vendors to include mandatory age verification. There is some very limited good news on that front from the state of Colorado. On the other hand, multiple US states are also considering it.
We mentioned that one of the more insightful commentaries that we've read was "System76 on Age Verification Laws" by CEO Carl Richell. System76 is one of the most visible companies in the world that makes PCs specifically to run Linux, and The Register first mentioned Richell all the way back in 2009.