Linux PC vendor System76 tries to talk Colorado down over OS age checks

OpenSSL 4.0 promises support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for RFC 8998, support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and key exchange group curveSM2 support.

Coming more than three months after KeePassXC 2.7.11, the new release adds support for nested folders when importing passwords from Bitwarden, adds support for TIMEOTP autotype and entry placeholder, and adds support for setting BE and BS flags to true for Passkeys.

Coming almost a month after KDE Plasma 6.5.5, the KDE Plasma 6.5.6 release is here to update the HDR calibration wizard to temporarily disable the Night Light feature while calibrating your monitor to ensure that you get an accurate result.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.19 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 44 beta ships with the soon-to-be-released GNOME 50 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment for the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

The new Steam Client update introduces an option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game’s store page, adds notification settings for showing a toast and playing a sound when an achievement is unlocked, and adds an option to provide anonymized framerate data.

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.