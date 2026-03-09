Review: Quick looks at three Linux distributions

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2026



Quoting: DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD. —

Most weeks, when I sit down to scribble a review, my plan is to try out a new distribution and attempt to use it regularly throughout the week. I want to see if the project can perform basic tasks, such as getting on-line, playing media files, and creating documents. I also want to see if it has the applications I want to use and how it will perform while I go about my normal digital routine. Shaking out a distribution and exploring its nooks and crannies takes a few days and might last most of the week, if the trial goes well.

Sometimes what I am interested in exploring is not the distribution as a whole, but specific new features or changes the developers have introduced. Sometimes I have reviewed a project recently and, generally speaking, know of its capabilities, but want to try out a new tool or package the developers have unveiled. This takes considerably less time and, sometimes, I don't bother writing about these mini-adventures. This week though I found myself curious about small aspects of three separate projects and decided to share what I learned.