Algorithms, Data Visualization, R, and Literature
Jonathan Frere ☛ Pushing and Pulling: Three Reactivity Algorithms
When one of the input cells changes, all the cells that depend on it need to react to that change — the aforementioned reactivity. In practice, though, this is the bare minimum requirement. When building reactive systems, there are usually some additional requirements we impose that make the problem harder: [...]
Education
Rlang ☛ Data Visualization, Second Edition
Or to put it another way, the book is an introduction to how to do something. One feature of books like it is that they tend to have two audiences: people who don’t know anything about the topic, and who’d like to learn something about it, and people who know a lot, at least in relative terms, and who have forgotten what it’s like not to know it. When the first edition came out, one of the early Amazon reviews was a complaint that the book seemed “pretty introductory” in its content. I mean, my Brother in Christ, that is right there in the title.
[Old] ESR ☛ The Art of Unix Programming
[Old] ESR ☛ The Cathedral and the Bazaar
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RProtoBuf 0.4.26 on CRAN: More Maintenance
A new maintenance release 0.4.26 of RProtoBuf language and operating-system agnostic protocol. The new release is also already as a binary via r2u.
This release brings an update to aid in an ongoing Rcpp transitions from
Rf_errorto
Rcpp::stop, and includes a few more minor cleanups including one contributed by Michael.
