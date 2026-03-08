Algorithms, Data Visualization, R, and Literature

Or to put it another way, the book is an introduction to how to do something. One feature of books like it is that they tend to have two audiences: people who don’t know anything about the topic, and who’d like to learn something about it, and people who know a lot, at least in relative terms, and who have forgotten what it’s like not to know it. When the first edition came out, one of the early Amazon reviews was a complaint that the book seemed “pretty introductory” in its content. I mean, my Brother in Christ, that is right there in the title.