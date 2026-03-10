news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers
-
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Recursor 5.4.0 Released
Compared to the latest 5.3 release, this release includes the following changes: [...]
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ CoolerControl v4 adds new security features, brings hardware support and more | GamingOnLinux
Monitor and manage various different cooling devices on Linux with CoolerControl. Version 4.0.0 brings a bunch more advanced features for you. For those of you who just love to tinker with your system to get the most out of it, CoolerControl rocks.
-
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
-
Mark Dastmalchi-Round ☛ Returning To Rails in 2026
I know, right? Rails. That old thing ? People still use that ? But as I was doing this purely for fun, I decided to forgo the usual stacks-du-jour at $DAYJOB, and go back to my “first love” of Ruby. I also figured it would be a great opportunity to get re-acquainted with the framework that shook things up so much in the early 2000s. I’d been keeping half an eye on it over the years but it’s been a long time since I’ve done anything serious with Rails. The last time I properly sat down with it was probably around the Rails 3-4 era about 13-14 years ago now. Life moved on, I got deep into infrastructure and DevOps work, and Rails faded into the background of my tech stack.
-
-
Licensing / Legal
-
HOPE ☛ Is legal the same as legitimate: AI reimplementation and the erosion of copyleft
In the chardet case, the distinction is sharper still. What the LGPL protected was not Blanchard's labor alone. It was a social compact agreed to by everyone who contributed to the library over twelve years. The terms of that compact were: if you take this and build on it, you share back under the same terms. This compact operated as a legal instrument, yes, but it was also the foundation of trust that made contribution rational. The fact that a reimplementation may qualify legally as a new work, and the fact that it breaks faith with the original contributors, are separate questions. If a court eventually rules in Blanchard's favor, that ruling will tell us what the law permits. It will not tell us that the act was right.
-
-
Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
-
Open Data
-
Rlang ☛ Formula 1 Analysis in R with f1dataR: Lap Times, Pit Stops, and Driver Performance
This is where Formula 1 becomes much more than a sports topic. It becomes a practical case study in data wrangling, time-series thinking, feature engineering, visualization, and prediction. And because the R blog space has relatively little deep Formula 1 content compared with more general analytics topics, a strong tutorial here can help position your site as a serious source of expertise.
-
-