Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Open Data Leftovers

In the chardet case, the distinction is sharper still. What the LGPL protected was not Blanchard's labor alone. It was a social compact agreed to by everyone who contributed to the library over twelve years. The terms of that compact were: if you take this and build on it, you share back under the same terms. This compact operated as a legal instrument, yes, but it was also the foundation of trust that made contribution rational. The fact that a reimplementation may qualify legally as a new work, and the fact that it breaks faith with the original contributors, are separate questions. If a court eventually rules in Blanchard's favor, that ruling will tell us what the law permits. It will not tell us that the act was right.