news
Calamares Linux Graphical Installer Now Supports KDE’s Plasma Login Manager
Calamares 3.4.2 is a small update, but an important one as it introduces support for KDE’s Plasma Login Manager (PLM) display manager, allowing distributions that use Calamares as their default graphical installer and offer the KDE Plasma desktop environment to install Plasma Login Manager.
This release also adds support for alternate greeter paths to the LightDM display manager, adds support for recognizing NVMe and MMC drivers as SSDs, and updates the Partition screen to force 4K alignment of disk partitions, which is a performance boost for SSD drives.