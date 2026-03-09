news
Marko - WYSIWYG Markdown editor - LinuxLinks
Marko is a simple, lightweight WYSIWYG Markdown editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
basedpyright - fork of pyright - LinuxLinks
Basedpyright is a fork of pyright with various type checking improvements, pylance features and more.
This is free and open source software.
Leonardo - media conversion application - LinuxLinks
Leonardo is a media conversion application that provides a graphical interface for converting audio and video files using FFmpeg. The software aims to simplify media conversion tasks with a straightforward desktop interface and is distributed as an AppImage with an installation script.
It requires FFmpeg installed on the system.
This is free and open source software.
Sunder - desktop YouTube music client - LinuxLinks
Sunder is billed as a lightweight, native desktop music player that streams from YouTube without the bloat. Built with Tauri v2 and Rust, it uses a fraction of the memory that Electron-based alternatives consume while delivering a buttery smooth UI with hand-crafted animations.
This is free and open source software.
MX Cleanup - GUI for system cleanup and maintenance - LinuxLinks
MX Cleanup is a graphical system maintenance utility that helps users reclaim disk space by removing unnecessary files from the system.
It provides a simple interface for cleaning log files, cache data, and trash folders, allowing users to quickly remove temporary or obsolete files and keep their systems tidy and efficient.
This is free and open source software.
Netpala - Golang based Wi-Fi manager - LinuxLinks
Netpala is a lightweight (hopefully) terminal-friendly NetworkManager wrapper written in Go. It’s a clone of Impala.
This is free and open source software.
Mezzotone - convert images into ASCII art - LinuxLinks
Mezzotone is a terminal user interface application that converts images and animated GIFs into ASCII or Unicode art directly from the command line. Written in Go, it offers an interactive way to load images, adjust rendering parameters, preview results, and export text-based artwork without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
squix - manage and execute SQL queries across multiple databases - LinuxLinks
Squix is a minimal command-line database manager that allows users to manage connections and execute SQL queries across multiple databases directly from the terminal. Written in Go and built with the Bubble Tea framework for terminal interfaces, it provides an interactive and streamlined way to work with databases without leaving the command line environment.
This is free and open source software.