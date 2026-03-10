original
Congrats to Rianne
Today Rianne accomplished something that she had worked towards for over 2 years. She excelled at it. A week from now it'll be another half anniversary and next month we expect everything to turn green, with resumption of gardening at long last.
We've had a very good week and today I've had a lot of coffee. Tomorrow I plan to stay home (for a change) and get back to posting more articles. We have enjoyed strong momentum this year. There's also a lot of GNU/Linux we can locate and curate. The number of adopters continues to grow. █
Image source: Irish Sea