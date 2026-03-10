Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for Proton Games on Linux

The new Steam Client update introduces an option to attach hardware specs when writing or updating a Steam User Review on a game’s store page, adds notification settings for showing a toast and playing a sound when an achievement is unlocked, and adds an option to provide anonymized framerate data.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

HandBrake 1.11 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds AMD VCN AV1 10-Bit Encoder

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update

Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

Internet Society

Women Who Connect: Celebrating Six Women Championing the Internet

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the Women Who Connect—members of the Internet Society community who are driving a more inclusive Internet. Across regions and communities, they are expanding access, sharing knowledge, and opening doors for others to participate in the digital world.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino expands lineup with Ventuno Q board pairing Dragonwing IQ8 and STM32H5

The board integrates a Qualcomm Dragonwing IQ-8275 processor, which provides CPU, GPU, and NPU resources for neural network inference and data processing. The platform delivers up to 40 TOPS of AI compute, allowing the system to run vision models, speech processing pipelines, and multimodal workloads directly on the device.

BeagleBadge wearable platform boasts TI AM62L SoC, ePaper display, and Linux support

The platform is built around the Texas Instruments AM62L Sitara SoC. The AM62L32 integrates a dual-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor running up to 1.25 GHz and includes a 256 KB shared L2 cache along with per-core 32 KB instruction and 32 KB data caches.

MSI MS-C936 Ultra-Thin Fanless Box PC Combines Intel Raptor Lake-P U-Series CPUs with Quad Displays and Dual 2.5GbE

The system supports processors including the Intel Core 5 120U, a 15 W chip that can reach boost frequencies up to 5.0 GHz.

Tiny CM0IQ Board Runs Raspberry Pi CM0 Module with HDMI and CSI

The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

F&S FSSM8MP SMARC Module Features NXP i.MX 8M Plus with Dual GbE and Edge AI

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

news

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 10, 2026

The Civil War Sketches of Adolph Metzner (1861–64)

Updated This Past Day

  1. Attacks on Techrights Make Techrights Stronger and Attract More Whistleblowers to Techrights
    The harder they attack us, the more productive we become
  2. An American War on GNU/Linux, Software Freedom, and British Investigative, Science-Based Reporting - Part III - Very Strong Legal Basis for an Appeal
    The case is now being escalated to a Foreign Secretary and former Deputy Prime Minister
  3. No Slop Found in RSS Feeds, Only in Google News
    No slopfarm will survive for very long, certainly it'll go bust as soon as readers (if it had any) know what it is
  4. What the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) and Action Fraud UK Have in Common
    Don't let London become the world's "crime capital"
  5. Dr. Andy Farnell on How GAFAM, NVIDIA and Others Lie to People Via the Sponsored Media to Prop Up Lies Under the Guise of "AI"
    Lots of key aspects are covered

    New

  6. The Register MS Has Just Taken Money From Google (Where the Former Chief Editor Now Works) for Femmewashing and Ponzi Scheme Promotion
    now The Register MS not only promotes a Ponzi scheme but also bags money to pretend Google respects women
  7. People at IBM Are Still Smart Enough to Understand What's Really Going on
    "I would never refer someone to work at IBM that I liked! I hope all of you have reviewed IBM on Glassdoor."
  8. European Patent Office (EPO) to "Eventually Eliminate the Tasks Performed by Formalities Officers"; EPO Run by People Without Experience in Patents
    full paper
  9. RMS is 73 Next Week
    Richard Matthew Stallman (RMS) turns 73 exactly 7 days from now
  10. Iran & FSFE: blackmailing women, from football to the French Government (CNIL)
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  11. Police investigations, lawsuits & Debian leader election candidate shortage
    Reprinted with permission from Daniel Pocock
  12. Richard Stallman (RMS) Has Defeated Cancel Culture, a Mostly American Phenomenon
    RMS is talking now
  13. Links 09/03/2026: Many Security Breaches and a Pandemic of Censorship
    Links for the day
  14. People Who Work or Worked at IBM Hate It
    bluewashing is only the first step
  15. Richard Stallman (RMS) Talks in 30 Minutes, Next Stop Bern (Last Stop)
    We assume he'll travel back to Boston after that
  16. IBM's Fedora as a Booster of Slop Disguised as Code or Computer Programs
    Maybe we should also stop seeing a doctor and instead ask chatbots about symptoms?
  17. Richard Stallman (RMS) Talk Five Hours From Now
    there is growing recognition for what he really did for everybody
  18. EPO Strike 10 Days From Now, Planning Assembly Tomorrow, Last Couple of Strikes Had High Participation Rates (1,500-1,600 Staff Went on Strike)
    The next strike is in 10 days' time and then there will be another strike
  19. Links 09/03/2026: GAFAM Outsourcing, "MAGA Political Meddling" in EU, Indonesia Bans Social Control Media for Children Under 16
    Links for the day
  20. Using Slop (and Slop in Articles) to Attack Copyleft 'on Budget'
    This article is pure BS from an anti-GPL and anti-RMS 'activist'
  21. Why The Register MS Sold Out to Microsoft: They're Losing Lots of Money, The Register MS is Bleeding to Death, Based on Its Own Financial Records
    With over 6 million pounds in debt (nearly 10 million US dollars) we guess it's likely some other company will take over the site (if it deems it worthwhile)
  22. Microsofters' SLAPP Censorship - Part 7 Out of 200: Like With the Serial Strangler From Microsoft, Misuse of UK-GDPR to Try to Hide Embarrassing Facts
    They do and say really bad things, then allege it's a "privacy violation" to mention those things
  23. Over at Tux Machines...
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, March 08, 2026
    IRC logs for Sunday, March 08, 2026
  25. Gemini Links 09/03/2026: Exponentials and Tailscale
    Links for the day
  26. Sloppyleft
    Article by Alexandre Oliva
    The corresponding text-only bulletin for Monday contains all the text.

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

CachyOS ISO Release for March 2026 Is Out with KDE Plasma 6.6, Winboat, and More
Today, the developers of the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution published a new ISO snapshot for March 2026, including the latest package updates, new features, and improvements.
LibreOffice 26.2.1 Open-Source Office Suite Released with 65 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced today the general availability of LibreOffice 26.2.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite series with various bug fixes.
digiKam 9.0 Open-Source Photo Manager Released as a Massive Update
digiKam 9.0 open-source professional photo manager is now available for download with numerous new features and improvements.
HandBrake Released 1.11.0 with DNxHR & ProRes Encoders (Ubuntu PPA)
HandBrake, the popular free open-source video transcoder for Linux, Windows, and macOS, released new 1.11.0 version today
Women in My Life [original]
In this planet we are compelled to coexist with some really monstrous men
Someone got Linux working on the PS5, and it runs GTA 5 with ray tracing
Okay, I know I've said that I believe 2026 will be the year of gaming on Linux
"Attestation" Mandated in US If American Politicians Get Their Way
Linux also
This Week in Plasma: Polish and Stability
This was another week of focusing on bug-fixing and UI polishing
 
Games: SiN Reloaded, Less DRM, PRAGMATA, and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Latest Steam Client Update Improves Support for Proton Games on Linux
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update today, which brings a few interesting new features related to their hardware surveys and Steam user reviews, as well as improvements for Proton games on Linux, and other changes.
Android Leftovers
I've used Tor browser for years, but now I'm using it on my Android phone - here's why
Reclaiming Freedom: Who Holds Veto Over Your Data Stack
Stallman understood that software freedom isn’t about ideology, but more about who has veto power over your work
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Kdenlive 25.12.3 released
The last maintenance release of the 25.12 series is out with the usual batch of stability fixes and workflow improvements
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news for today
Leftovers Regarding the Web and the Net
inc. Spartan
Programming Leftovers
Development blurbs
GNU/Linux Leftovers
and some Red Hat news
BSD: BSDCan Registration is Open and a Look at OpenBSD
BSD news
Free/Open Hardware, Linux Boards, and and GNU/Linux Phone for EU
gadgets and more
Barry Kauler's Latest Updates on EasyOS and Other Projects
3 Barry Kauler updates
Applications: Resources 1.10.2, Concessio, HandBrake 1.11, and GoPlaying
Application-related news
today's howtos
mostly idroot for today
Linux 7.0-rc3
now out
The New Digital Literacy
Once upon a time winning arguments was considered important
Videos and Shows About GNU/Linux From Recent Weeks
Various picks via Invidious
today's howtos
a handful of howtos
Most secure GNU/Linux distros and latest bulletin from DistroWatch
a couple of distro walkthroughs
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and GNU/Linux on Small Devices
a weekly outline and new project
Customizing your Linux desktop is a waste of time: Here's a better way to get what you want
Linux is famously customizable, and when you hear its perks discussed
Even after 10 years of using Linux, these 3 distros still scare me (and they’re not Arch)
Arch Linux has a reputation for being brutally hard to install and maintain
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: Quick looks at three Linux distributions
This week though I found myself curious about small aspects of three separate projects and decided to share what I learned
Participation Required a Microsoft License — Until Citizens Pushed Back
Ironically, when the EU asked for feedback on new tech rules, it locked the process to dear old Microsoft. A fast, focused campaign forced officials to add an open format instead.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Sloppyleft: Dealing With Plagiarism by Slop [original]
Article by Alexandre Oliva
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 8th, 2026
The 282nd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending March 8th, 2026.
HandBrake 1.11 Open-Source Video Transcoder Adds AMD VCN AV1 10-Bit Encoder
HandBrake 1.11 was released today as a major update to this free and open-source video transcoder application for converting between a multitude of video file formats.
GNU and the AI reimplementations
Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it
A Record Year for Tux Machines [original]
Traffic-wise and activity-wise we've never had a better year in our entire history
The Tank [original]
Maybe this coming summer we'll add some more fish to the group
GNOME is a Men's Club [original]
Many women rightly learned to avoid GNOME, based on the project's track record
Android Leftovers
My Wi-Fi kept dropping until I toggled this hidden Android setting
I'm a Linux bore now, so I used my new powers to resurrect a ten year-old laptop forgotten by Windows
I pulled the old XPS laptop out of my wardrobe because I've started wearing cardigans and have therefore become a bit of a Linux bore
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
This Week in KDE Apps
New Glaxnimate release, source mode in Marknote and S3 support in Dolphin
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
only 3 more stories for now
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux links
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Saloon, Going Linux, and This Week in Linux
3 new episodes
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Nginx, "Web is bearable with RSS", and Firefox
News about WWW
Algorithms, Data Visualization, R, and Literature
programming leftovers
Databases: YottaDB, PostgreSQL, and More
Database news
Open Hardware: Modding, Repairability, and More
Hardware news
New default wallpaper for EasyOS 7.x and release of EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.2.1
distro updates and release
Games: Payphone Go, GCompris, Valve, and More
5 stories
Wine 11.4 Released
now ready to download
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Debian: Louis-Philippe Véronneau, Clonezilla Live 3.3.1-35, and More
Debian leftovers
Android Leftovers
I mapped my Android's volume buttons to do this and it's incredibly convenient
My Firefox for Android local build environment
The Firefox for Android app has always had a complicated build process
Linux has an identity crisis—and it's holding back desktop PCs
Linux is everywhere, and that's not a bad thing
This is the best Linux distro for creative Windows refugees
Ubuntu Studio is a Linux distro from Canonical that's designed for creatives
Best Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Money isn’t going to solve the burnout problem
While I’m definitely not opposed to giving people money for their FLOSS work
AerynOS – independent Linux distribution
AerynOS is an independent Linux distribution built from scratch and currently in alpha development
Service Under Maintenance 5 Days From Now [original]
We don't expect any downtimes
The Birds Have Won [original]
it's important to push back and stand for one's beliefs
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles