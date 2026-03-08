GNU/Linux Leftovers

When it comes to digital security, one of the most powerful tools in your arsenal has nothing to do with software at all. It's a concept called Operational Security, or OPSEC.

Think about how the Secret Service operates. They don't publish the exact thickness of the armor on the presidential limousine, and they certainly don't post blueprints of their safe houses on social control media. They treat their VIP with absolute, silent protection. Your personal data is your VIP. The best digital fortresses are the ones nobody even knows exist.

Good OPSEC isn't just about hiding information. It's about designing systems so that a single failure can't bring everything down. Backups are where that philosophy becomes practical.

Rather than describing a specific personal setup, we'll walk through one potential reference architecture that incorporates some ransomware-resistant principles.

Imagine a setup where you have a variety of computers throughout your home. You could back up each of those machines individually, with each machine using its own backup drives, but that would be duplicating work. If a machine gets infected with malware while the backup drive is plugged in, your backup is encrypted along with your primary files.

The smarter approach is to dedicate a single, physical machine on the LAN to act as a centralized backup server.

Every computer in the house is configured to automatically back up to this central server over the network using the BorgBackup backup utility.