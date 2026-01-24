news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 24, 2026



Quoting: Tonearm, New Unofficial TIDAL Client for Linux, Hits Beta - OMG! Ubuntu —

It’s the third unofficial client for Linux I’ve covered, joining High Tide and the Electron-based Tidal-Hifi.

All exist as TIDAL doesn’t provide a Linux app itself, leaving users with the option of the web player. The web app works fine, but it means keeping a browser tab open and losing out on system-side niceties like media controls and keyboard shortcuts.

Thankfully, TIDAL offer a robust API that, with a bit of open-source ingenuity around it, enables unofficial apps to exist – all using the service in an officially-unofficially way since, y’know, it’s their API.