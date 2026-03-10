news
Applications and Internet Utility in GNU/Linux
-
Applications
-
XDA ☛ Linux distros can't agree on how to install apps, but Distrobox makes that problem disappear
As great as Linux is, some aspects of the platform can drive away potential users due to making things too convoluted. One such example is app support, because Linux-based operating systems (or distros) aren't all created equal. Some, like Debian and Ubuntu, can install DEB packages and use a package manager called APT. Fedora and it derivatives typically run RPM packages and use DNF as the primary package manager. And then Arch relies on its package manager (pacman) to install essentially all of its apps.
Platforms like Flatpak and portable AppImage packages make cross-platform apps easier, but there are some things you just need to install with a package manager, and no Linux distro can support all of them. Well, not without Distrobox, that is.
This tool lets you run apps for any Linux distro inside any other distro, so your Debian apps work in Arch, your Arch apps work in Fedora, and your Fedora apps work in Ubuntu. It's an amazing tool to have for multiple reasons, and it comes highly recommended.
-
XDA ☛ 6 powerful Linux tools that make Windows alternatives look outdated
The base of Linux and Windows users have strong arguments for their preferred operating system and software. However, some Linux tools have features that make Windows alternatives seem left in the dust. While a Windows tool may look modern and have fancy graphical effects, it doesn’t mean the feature set compares to Linux tools.
Some Linux software tools have always been more powerful, while others have been included with the OS with more features and capabilities. On the other hand, certain Windows alternatives weren’t ever really that great to begin with.
-
-
Internet
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to build an automatic internet speed tracker for your home network
Have you been experiencing frequent internet connection issues, but whenever you do an internet speed test, the results show you're getting the speeds your internet service provider promised? If you can relate to that, consider building an automatic internet speed tracker and logger.
Your ISP doesn't want you to know this about your internet speed
Fact: the internet speeds promised by most ISPs are 'up to speeds.' In other words, the internet speed you pay for is the uppermost threshold. You'll rarely get the advertised speed all the time. For example, if you're paying for a 'gigabit' connection, you'll not get that speed consistently.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ The internet is disappearing, so I repurposed an old laptop to save it
Every day, parts of the web are disappearing. Content that isn't taken down is being edited and paywalled. What can you do about it? You can install this open source server and browser extension, which is what I did.
Archiving media is one of the most time-honored methods of preservation. You might have heard of the Wayback Machine, which is a service run by the non-profit called the Internet Archive. It lets you retrieve old versions of websites, plus websites that don't exist at all anymore, thanks to people who archived it when it was still live. Knowledge is power, and the Wayback Machine isn't the only way to collect and review historical knowledge of online content.
-