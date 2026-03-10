Applications and Internet Utility in GNU/Linux

As great as Linux is, some aspects of the platform can drive away potential users due to making things too convoluted. One such example is app support, because Linux-based operating systems (or distros) aren't all created equal. Some, like Debian and Ubuntu, can install DEB packages and use a package manager called APT. Fedora and it derivatives typically run RPM packages and use DNF as the primary package manager. And then Arch relies on its package manager (pacman) to install essentially all of its apps.

Platforms like Flatpak and portable AppImage packages make cross-platform apps easier, but there are some things you just need to install with a package manager, and no Linux distro can support all of them. Well, not without Distrobox, that is.

This tool lets you run apps for any Linux distro inside any other distro, so your Debian apps work in Arch, your Arch apps work in Fedora, and your Fedora apps work in Ubuntu. It's an amazing tool to have for multiple reasons, and it comes highly recommended.