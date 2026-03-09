Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

This International Women’s Day, we celebrate the Women Who Connect—members of the Internet Society community who are driving a more inclusive Internet. Across regions and communities, they are expanding access, sharing knowledge, and opening doors for others to participate in the digital world.

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

Reclaiming Freedom: Who Holds Veto Over Your Data Stack

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2026



Richard Stallman, who built GNU (GNU Not Unix - a recursive acronym), came up with GNU to solve a more cultural problem (that later became a huge technical debt). His problem wasn’t with the software but the lock: the mechanism that let someone else decide who could use it, modify it, or build on it.

Unix makes a great analogy for enterprise data platforms today. They work. Genuinely. That’s precisely what makes the control so dangerous. The better they are, the deeper the dependency, and the deeper the dependency, the less theoretical the risk becomes.

Stallman understood that software freedom isn’t about ideology, but more about who has veto power over your work. When a vendor can change pricing, deprecate an API, or simply cease to exist, that veto lives with them. You are building on borrowed ground.

