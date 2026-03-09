Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Tailscale is a network service that allows to enroll devices into a mesh VPN based on WireGuard, this mean every peer connects to every peers, this is not really manageable without some lot of work. It also allows automatic DNS assignment, access control, SSH service and lot of features.

Tailscale refers to both the service and the client. The service is closed source, but not the client. There is a reimplementation of the server called Headscale that you can use with the tailscale client.