GNU/Linux Leftovers
Graphics Stack
James Randall ☛ Path Tracer
A real-time path tracer built entirely in WebGPU compute shaders — no RT cores, no ML denoisers, just maths and triangles. Woke up one morning and wanted to follow up the Wolfenstein 3D raycaster with a ray tracer… obviously Doom levels were an obvious starting point.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Barry Kauler ☛ Have brought back mount-FULL utility
EasyOS uses the busybox 'mount' utility, instead of the full utility in util-linux (mount is split out to the 'mount' DEB package in Devuan/Debian). One reason the full mount is not used:
https://bkhome.org/news/202210/problem-with-mount-utility-when-non-root.html
woofQ2 has woofq2/builtin/deb/fixes/mount, which replaces the full mount with a script. Ditto for 'umount'. The script calls the busybox mount.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
Updating perltidy (and other dependencies) in os-autoinst
When updating the
dependecies.yamlfile in os-autoinst, e.g. when you’d like to fix the outdated perltidy version in the repo the recommended workflow is to:
- Update
dependencies.yaml
- Run
make update-deps
This will update the
cpanfilefor you and you only need to make your changes in one single file (
dependencies.yaml).
