news
Games: SiN Reloaded, Less DRM, PRAGMATA, and More
-
SiN Reloaded from Nightdive Studios arrives this year and there's a new trailer | GamingOnLinux
Nightdive Studios have announced today that SiN Reloaded will release this year, and there's a new trailer available to watch right now.
-
Denuvo has been removed from DRAGON QUEST I - II HD-2D Remake | GamingOnLinux
Haters of DRM will be happy about this one - as Square Enix appear to have removed Denuvo from DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake. It was originally released on Steam in October 2025, so it didn't last very long.
-
You can grab the Mafia: Trilogy, Far Cry Primal, Pentiment and more in this game bundle | GamingOnLinux
The ESA All-Star Alliance Humble Bundle is live and includes a really great set of games to add to your collection including the Mafia: Trilogy. Below the cut we'll list all the available games and their various ratings, along with the status on ProtonDB and store links to make it easier for you.
-
DG2: Defense Grid 2 - Aftermath DLC finally comes to PC | GamingOnLinux
12 years after the original release of DG2: Defense Grid 2, a first DLC has been released for the well-received Tower Defense game. Defense Grid 2 - Aftermath was originally released for Oculus Rift and Nintendo Switch but was never on Steam until now. Good to finally see it.
-
Valve give Team Fortress 2 a big bug-fix update | GamingOnLinux
Team Fortress 2 still lives on, somehow after 18 years and Valve just released one of the biggest bug-fix updates in some time. Quite a lot of the fixes came from the community, since the game source code is available now as part of the Source SDK.
-
PRAGMATA from Capcom has the release date moved closer in April | GamingOnLinux
Capcom recently announced that the brand new science fiction action-adventure PRAGMATA is actually going to release earlier than expected. Originally due out April 24th, they've moved the release date up to April 17th so you can get it a whole week earlier now.
-
The deep strategy RPG Heart of the Machine 1.0 is out now | GamingOnLinux
From Hooded Horse and Arcen Games, the high-concept strategy RPG Heart of the Machine has now left Early Access for the big 1.0 release.