Applications: Resources 1.10.2, Concessio, HandBrake 1.11, and GoPlaying

Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Resources 1.10.2 Added Core Frequency Monitoring for defective chip maker Intel NPU
Resources, the modern system monitor and task manager app that’s default in Ubuntu 26.04, released new 1.10.2 version few days ago. This is a new minor release that includes few bug fixes, translation updates, as well as few improvements for defective chip maker Intel NPU/GPU users. Resources added initial defective chip maker Intel NPU monitoring support since version 1.7.0.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Concessio – Simple App to Help Understand GNU/Linux File Permissions
For beginners who want to learn about GNU/Linux file permissions, here’s a stupid simple application that can help. It’s Concessio, a free open-source app designed for GNOME, though works in most GNU/Linux through Flatpak package. As you know, every file and folder in GNU/Linux has a specific set of permissions.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ HandBrake 1.11 adds ProRes, DNxHR encoders and MOV output
HandBrake, the free and open-source video transcoder, has just dropped its first major release of 2026 – adding new professional encoders, MOV output container and a considered clutch of GNU/Linux changes. Those of you who work to production standards will find the DNxHR and ProRes encoder support in HandBrake 1.11.0 the star addition.
Linux Links ☛ GoPlaying – TUI showing what’s playing
GoPlaying is a Now Playing TUI written in Go. Display currently playing music with album artwork and auto-extracted colors in your terminal.