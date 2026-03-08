news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 08, 2026



Quoting: Linux has an identity crisis—and it's holding back desktop PCs —

Linux is everywhere, and that's not a bad thing. It's an operating system that seems to end up in every sort of device imaginable. The only place where Linux is rare seems to be desktop computers. Of course in recent years Linux has been gaining in popularity, and I can see a future where it might even have the majority share of the desktop market.

But, there are still many hurdles in the way of Linux reaching this goal ultimately, and one of them is the clear identity crisis the operating system has.