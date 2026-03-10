programming leftovers

When faced with the prospect of learning to code, aspiring programmers are hit with the complexity, the arcane symbols, and the fear that they simply aren't technical enough to learn code. The initial choice of a first programming language feels like a high-stakes decision, one that can determine whether the journey ends in frustration or flows into lasting success.

Ruby is a great starter language, and one that will make you feel like coding is just a little harder than writing. If you believe that a coding language should read like plain English, handle complex logistics automatically, and guide you effortlessly into the core concepts of modern software architecture, then you will love Ruby.