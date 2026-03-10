news
Programming Leftovers
-
HowTo Geek ? Ruby is still the easiest programming language to learn?here's the proof
When faced with the prospect of learning to code, aspiring programmers are hit with the complexity, the arcane symbols, and the fear that they simply aren't technical enough to learn code. The initial choice of a first programming language feels like a high-stakes decision, one that can determine whether the journey ends in frustration or flows into lasting success.
Ruby is a great starter language, and one that will make you feel like coding is just a little harder than writing. If you believe that a coding language should read like plain English, handle complex logistics automatically, and guide you effortlessly into the core concepts of modern software architecture, then you will love Ruby.
-
Python
-
HowTo Geek ? 8 Python mistakes even senior devs make
Even the most seasoned senior developers, armed with years of experience, routinely stumble over traps in Python. It's not hard and doesn't stem from a lack of technical skill, but from an ingrained reliance on programming intuitions that simply do not hold true in the Python ecosystem.
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
HowTo Geek ? Why 27 lines of Python is all you need for an inspiring Linux Mint desktop
Desklets are my favorite Linux Mint customization feature because they make adding desktop widgets super easy, which you'll appreciate if you want a Windows-like widget experience after switching to Mint.
Although Mint's desklets experience is solid, it's not as complete as I'd like. For starters, the 'Download Desklets' tab doesn't have many options; at the time of writing this, I counted approximately 67 downloadable desklets. Second, although some desklets are highly customizable, others are not, especially if you have unique desktop widget needs, which I do. Let me give you an example.
If you've read any of my articles about automatically changing or updating the wallpaper, you know I like having an inspiring desktop look. I usually achieve that look by using tools like Shotwell, Variety, or an infinite desktop wallpaper script that cycles through a collection of inspiring quote wallpapers I've downloaded. It's not the most elegant solution, but it works.
-
-
-
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
HowTo Geek ? 4 simple habits that instantly transform Bash scripts into cleaner, more readable code
Whether you're a beginner or a hardened Bash-writing veteran, there's always room for picking up new tips. Some of the best ones take only moments to learn but are so transformative that they change your entire approach. I have four that will unscramble your Bash spaghetti into a well-formatted work of art.
A pipeline is a sequence of commands joined by the "|" character. Each command processes the output of the previous.
-
-
Rust
-
HowTo Geek ? Why Rust is the secret ingredient behind the next generation of Linux
So, you're getting into software development, and one elemental name keeps coming up: Rust. After experiencing that myself, I looked into the increasingly popular programming language. Here's what I learned about it, plus the steps it took to start writing Rust programs myself.
Rust is a fast, safe programming language
First created in 2006 by a Mozilla employee, Rust is a programming language that emphasizes speed and safety. I didn't know what that meant at first, so I'll explain.
-