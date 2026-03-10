news
Web Browsers: Curl, Blocking HTTP1.1, and Mozilla Peddling Slop via Firefox
-
Daniel Stenberg ☛ 10K curl downloads per year
I held back so I never blogged and taunted OpenSSF for their scorecard attempts that were always lame and misguided. This Insights thing looks like their next attempt to “grade” and “rate” Open Source. It is so flawed and full of questionable details that I decided there is no point in me listing them all in a blog post – it would just be too long and boring. Instead I will just focus on a single metric. The one that made me laugh out load when I saw it.
-
Andrew Stephens ☛ Blocking HTTP1.1 - Some Results
I should mention that I went into this experiment with impression that almost all maintained software would be at least using the newish HTTP2.0 standard to make requests - it is officially over 10 years old as of 2026 and is widely implemented in libraries and frameworks.
It turns out this assumption is very wrong. The main problems are listed below but, cutting to the chase, the relevant section of my Caddyfile now looks like this: [...]