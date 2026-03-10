Best Free and Open Source Software

doot is billed as a fast, simple and intuitive dotfiles manager that just gets the job done.

Simply run doot (or doot install) from anywhere in your system. It will symlink all files in your dotfiles directory to your home directory, creating directories as needed. The subsequent runs will incrementally update the symlinks, adding the new files and directories, and removing references to files that are no longer in the dotfiles directory.

This is free and open source software.