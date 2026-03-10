news
Linux distros are quietly abandoning their own desktops for KDE Plasma, and I get why
Quoting: Linux distros are quietly abandoning their own desktops for KDE Plasma, and I get why —
Here is a fact-based summary of the story contents:
There has been a gradual but noticeable shift in the Linux scene where distro developers are adopting KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. Granted, there are a few examples of distros going the opposite way, but it feels like we don't go a few months without another operating system adopting KDE Plasma as the norm.
Usually, I'd say that the shift toward KDE Plasma is a sign of stagnation, that the alternatives are just not putting up a strong enough fight to justify using them. However, as a huge KDE Plasma fan myself, I have to say that I do, in fact, understand why developers are abandoning their stock desktop environment for it.