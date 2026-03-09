Highlights of digiKam 9.0 include a dedicated Qt 6 port for a more modern UI/UX experience across all supported platforms, along with a redesigned Welcome page in a more modern style, as well as completely revamped GUIs of the File Copy and File Transfer dialogs for better usability.

Powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.18 LTS kernel series, the CachyOS ISO snapshot for March 2026 ships with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.6.2 desktop environment by default, which is accompanied by the KDE Frameworks 6.23 and KDE Gear 25.12.3 software suites.

Coming six months after HandBrake 1.10.2, the HandBrake 1.11 release introduces an AMD VCN AV1 10-bit encoder, a ProRes encoder, a DNxHR encoder, an AV1 VCN 2160p 4K preset for AMD 9000 series GPUs and newer, Production DNxHR presets, Production ProRes presets, and Preservation FFV1 FLAC and PCM presets.

The FSSM8MP from F&S Elektronik Systeme is a SMARC 2.2 computer-on-module built around the NXP i.MX 8M Plus processor. The module is designed for embedded and industrial systems requiring multimedia processing, machine vision capability, and edge inference support.

The CM0IQ is a compact carrier board designed for the Raspberry Pi CM0 compute module and measures 42 × 36 mm, placing it among the smallest boards built around the platform. The design exposes several interfaces typically associated with larger Raspberry Pi boards while maintaining a minimal footprint.

Participation Required a Microsoft License — Until Citizens Pushed Back

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 09, 2026



Here’s something that the me that was growing up in the days following World War II never thought I’d say, but gee it’d be nice if the US government could learn to respond quickly to the will of the people the way the EU seems to do.

On Friday, FOSS Force republished an article from The Document Foundation/LibreOffice website about an oversight by the EU Commission that played right into the hands of proprietary software vendors — specifically Microsoft. It was also drop-dead stupid, which might be why the will of the people was so quickly heard and heeded.

The article was by Italo Vignoli, TDF’s co-founder and major spokesperson, and it called the EU Commission out for failing to follow its own rules.

It seems that after years of calling for open standards, vendor neutrality, and digital sovereignty — while recommending open formats for public sector digital services — the Commission pulled something of a boner. It published a form for its citizens to fill out and return, seeking their opinion on the Cyber Resilience Act, which among other things is supposed to protect the EU from things like being held hostage to costly proprietary formats.

