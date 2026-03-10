news
OpenSSL 4.0 Promises Support for Encrypted Client Hello, SNMP KDF, and SRTP KDF
OpenSSL 4.0 promises support for Encrypted Client Hello (ECH, RFC 9849), support for RFC 8998, support for signature algorithm sm2sig_sm3, key exchange group curveSM2 support, support for [tls-hybrid-sm2-mlkem] post-quantum group curveSM2MLKEM768, and support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF.
It also promises cSHAKE function support as per the SP 800-185 specification, support for the “ML-DSA-MU” digest algorithm, support for using either static or dynamic VC runtime linkage on Windows systems, and support for negotiated FFDHE key exchange in TLS 1.2 in accordance with RFC 7919.