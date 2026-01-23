Red Hat Leftovers (and less about slop than usual)

In today’s IT world, change is not coming; it is here. Hybrid cloud, automation, and AI are transforming how organizations operate, and the pace shows no sign of slowing. Teams that cannot keep up risk falling behind. However, there is a way to stay ahead: investing in the right skills, at the right time, without disrupting ongoing work.

Red Hat Learning Subscription Course helps teams add new skills and refine existing expertise through a flexible, scalable approach to learning. This helps teams adapt, innovate, and thrive, while limiting disruption to existing operations.