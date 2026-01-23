news
Red Hat Leftovers (and less about slop than usual)
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Understanding security embargoes at Red Hat
The primary goal of an embargo is customer protection. If a severe vulnerability is disclosed immediately upon discovery by way of "full disclosure" without an available patch, malicious actors have a window of opportunity to exploit systems while users are defenseless. An embargo provides vendors the necessary time to develop, test, and package a fix, as well as coordinate with the trusted parties mentioned above.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ New observability features in Red Hat OpenShift 4.20 and Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management 2.15
Advanced observability capabilities in Red Hat OpenShift have evolved significantly, with the 1.3 release introducing the general availability of two features to help organizations monitor, troubleshoot, and maintain their containerized environments:
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Accelerate readiness. Reduce risk. Build skills that scale.
In today’s IT world, change is not coming; it is here. Hybrid cloud, automation, and AI are transforming how organizations operate, and the pace shows no sign of slowing. Teams that cannot keep up risk falling behind. However, there is a way to stay ahead: investing in the right skills, at the right time, without disrupting ongoing work.
Red Hat Learning Subscription Course helps teams add new skills and refine existing expertise through a flexible, scalable approach to learning. This helps teams adapt, innovate, and thrive, while limiting disruption to existing operations.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Navantia Builds the Future of Naval Systems with Red Hat
Red Hat, the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced that Navantia, a Spanish public company in naval and defense systems, has adopted Red Hat solutions to modernize the development and deployment of its systems and services. The collaboration helps Navantia deliver technologies for the future of defense and naval-readiness.