The talk is "All in RISC-V, RISC-V All in AI: Solving Real AI Compute Challenges". I'm sharing the stage with DeepComputing because they have some fun ideas, and I had the last time to myself. This year I could use some rest. The title is more of a misnomer. What I actually want to share is what really hides under the hood and how by understanding it performance can be improved. Consider this a "How does a specific aspect of Tenstorrent chip work" talk. And if anyone wants to say "I can learn this by Google, duh" -- I am the reason you can Google this at all.

The talk will largely pull experience from my RoPE post as reference material, since that post covers a lot of the core ideas and details.