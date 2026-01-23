Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

Over the past few years, Raspberry Pi has released a slew of peripherals and accessories that offer great build quality and premium features, whether you’re using them with everyone’s favorite single-board computer or not. Today’s entry: a USB flash drive that promises high speeds, good looks, and strong durability.

According to Raspberry Pi, the cache allows the drive to “be almost as fast as USB 3.0 can go” in sequential writes, but when a workload saturates the cache and it has to write straight to the QLC, the drive operates at speeds of 75 MB/s (128 GB capacity) and 150 MB/s (256 GB capacity). The company does not tout a sequential read speed but estimates random read and write speeds in terms of IOPS (Input / Output Operations per second) at a 4K block size.