The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

original

Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



Last year we experienced one incident upstream, which resulted in the network being unavailable for a number of minutes. It has been over 90 days since that incident, so now we're back to all green:

The site is doing exceptionally well this year, both technically and morally*. We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here, having first applied and tested these changes in the sister site. █

____

* Over a million requests (files requested from our server) for 4 days in a row now. The attacks on us are proving to be counterproductive; they just make us more "mainstream".

Image source: Pigeon Prachtwerk (1906)