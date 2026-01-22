original
Improvements Coming Soon, Uptime Also Improving
Last year we experienced one incident upstream, which resulted in the network being unavailable for a number of minutes. It has been over 90 days since that incident, so now we're back to all green:
The site is doing exceptionally well this year, both technically and morally*. We may soon make improvements to the way images are presented here, having first applied and tested these changes in the sister site. █
* Over a million requests (files requested from our server) for 4 days in a row now. The attacks on us are proving to be counterproductive; they just make us more "mainstream".
Image source: Pigeon Prachtwerk (1906)