Games: LOVE ETERNAL, Hungry Horrors, SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded, and More
Narrative-heavy horror platformer LOVE ETERNAL looks fantastic and arrives February 19 | GamingOnLinux
Run, jump and flip gravity in the narrative-heavy horror platformer LOVE ETERNAL when it releases February 19th. The atmosphere in this looks simply awesome.
Hungry Horrors is a unique deck-builder about feeding monsters out now | GamingOnLinux
Gather ingredients, make dishes and feed all the strange creatures in a deck-builder that manages to set itself apart from the others in Hungry Horrors. Note: key provided by the developer.
SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded to get a new 'Arena Royale' mode in the next update | GamingOnLinux
1047 Games have revealed that SPLITGATE: Arena Reloaded is getting a big upgrade tomorrow (January 22nd), with a completely redesigned battle royale mode. This might be their last chance to make the game work, as player numbers are not looking good for it.
Build up your Steam library with the latest Fanatical Titanium Collection 2026 | GamingOnLinux
Fanatical have another chance here for you to build up your Steam game collection with a bunch of lovely indie games all at a great price. The Titanium Collection 2026 build your own bundle offers 3 + games for £4.50 each, with a higher discount at 5 + games at £4.00 each.
Ghostship - the new Super Mario 64 PC port gets a Linux release | GamingOnLinux
Ghostship was a recent announcement from the HarbourMasters team bringing a new Super Mario 64 PC port, and now there's a fresh release with a Linux version. This could end up being the best way to play the Nintendo classic on PC, not approved by Nintendo in any way of course like previous releases from HarbourMasters.
French indie studio Accidental Queens are closing and delisting their games from Steam | GamingOnLinux
A few more games are going to be lost to history, as the French indie studio Accidental Queens announced they're closing down.
Max and Chloe return for Life is Strange: Reunion in March | GamingOnLinux
Max and Chloe are returning in Life is Strange: Reunion in March for a finale, and it sounds like it's going to be an interesting adventure. You'll be able to play as both Max and Chloe, as you alternate between different perspectives as the story unfolds.