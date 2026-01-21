The MultiCM Flasher is designed for programming up to seven Compute Modules in parallel, with support for mixed module generations using a single firmware image.

We've Greatly Benefited From the Growth of GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 21, 2026



For the third day in a row we served over a million requests, which we interpret as growing interest in GNU/Linux and BSDs (not many of those requests are from bots). This is a reassuring trend and we generally believe that the attacks on us* were an own goal , as they encourage more people to explore what we have to say. This year we vowed to write a lot more original posts. So far, so good.

We recently noticed that many of our pages, the new pages , receive well over 2,000 requests. A few years ago exceeding 500 was considered good and back in 2013 (when Susan handed over the site to us) 500 was barely reachable for any individual page.

We're not trying to flatter ourselves or pat ourselves on our own shoulders, we just deem this evidence of growing interest in Free software. Like we said yesterday: Huge Gains for GNU/Linux Thus Far in 2026

And earlier this month: GNU/Linux Gained About 0.5% Last Year, According to StatCounter

2026 will be a great year for GNU/Linux . One could argue it is mainstream already. In relation to browsers, yesterday we caught: Opera's gamer‑centric browser is coming to Steam Deck and Linux — raising questions about whether Windows is losing its grip on PC gaming. █

_____

* In a nutshell, several years ago my wife (who runs this site and had already run it for well over a decade at that point) was subjected to horrible racial hate crime. She reported these to the police, it ended up in Court, and the Court dealt with the issue of who was (or wasn't) behind those horrible racial hate crime; it didn't deny that they happened. It was about all about attribution.

Image source: Black-capped pigeon