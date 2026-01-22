news
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
-
Stylelint - CSS linter - LinuxLinks
Stylelint is a CSS linter that helps you avoid errors and enforce conventions.
This is free and open source software.
tuicr - TUI for code review - LinuxLinks
tuicr is a TUI tool that lets you review AI-generated diffs like a GitHub pull request, right from your terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Slice - create custom font design spaces - LinuxLinks
Slice is a cross-platform GUI app that generates fonts with custom design sub-spaces from variable font inputs.
Slice currently supports combinations of the following axis definition types in output fonts:
Fixed instance locations. Level 3 restricted axis ranges (must include original axis default value in the new, smaller axis range). Full, original variable axis ranges.
This is free and open source software.
Odin - programming language - LinuxLinks
Odin is a general-purpose programming language with distinct typing, built for high performance, modern systems, and built-in data-oriented data types. The Odin Programming Language, the C alternative for the joy of programming.
Odin has been designed for readability, scalability, and orthogonality of concepts. Simplicity is complicated to get right, clear is better than clever.
Odin allows for the highest performance through low-level control over the memory layout, memory management and custom allocators and so much more.
This is free and open source software.
Lacy - cd alternative - LinuxLinks
Lacy is a cd alternative that makes navigating much more efficient.
Have you ever been annoyed after mistyping a directory name with the cd command, or found cd autocomplete tedious when you have many similarly named directories?
Lacy solves this by improving the cd functionality in smart ways, but keeping it as simple as cd – if you know cd, you know lacy!
But lacy also adds new features to make navigating in the terminal easier and faster!
This is free and open source software.
Ratatui - create terminal user interfaces - LinuxLinks
Ratatui is a Rust library for cooking up terminal user interfaces (TUIs). It provides a simple and flexible way to create text-based user interfaces in the terminal, which can be used for command-line applications, dashboards, and other interactive console programs.
This is free and open source software.
Bark - static site generator - LinuxLinks
Bark is a Haskell static site generator intended to be dead simple, yet extensible enough to allow plugins and templates.
This is free and open source software.
jiq - interactive JSON query tool - LinuxLinks
jiq is an interactive JSON query tool with real-time output.
This is free and open source software.
Zensical - modern static site generator - LinuxLinks
Zensical is a modern static site generator designed to simplify building and maintaining project documentation.
Create a professional static site for your Open Source or commercial project in minutes – searchable, customizable, more than 60 languages, for all devices.
Zensical is written in Rust and Python, and is published as a Python package
This is free and open source software.
repeater - CLI flashcard program - LinuxLinks
repeater is a command-line flashcard program that uses spaced repetition to boost your memory retention.
It’s like a lightweight, text-based Anki you run in your terminal. Your decks are kept in Markdown, progress is tracked in SQLite, and reviews are scheduled with Free Spaced Repetition Scheduler (FSRS), a state-of-the-art algorithm targeting 90% recall.
This is free and open source software.
cryptofetch - cryptocurrency tool - LinuxLinks
Cryptocurrencies have not only had an impact on the world’s expectations surrounding money. They’ve also continued to evolve since the first Bitcoin block was mined back in 2009. Since then, thousands of unique cryptocurrencies have appeared.
Of these, Bitcoin remains the most popular with others such as Ethereum, Tether and BNB lagging a long way behind. Some economists, including several Nobel laureates, characterized it as a speculative bubble. But Bitcoin has seen significant adoption by professional investors.
cryptofetch is a terminal-based tool in the style of neofetch that displays cryptocurrency prices and statistics. This is free and open source software.
gohome - Git standup and activity reporting CLI - LinuxLinks
gohome automates your daily status reporting by recursively scanning your workspace to find git repositories. It aggregates commit logs from multiple projects instantly and formats them into beautiful, ready-to-share reports.
This is free and open source software.