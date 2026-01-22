Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Odin is a general-purpose programming language with distinct typing, built for high performance, modern systems, and built-in data-oriented data types. The Odin Programming Language, the C alternative for the joy of programming.

Odin has been designed for readability, scalability, and orthogonality of concepts. Simplicity is complicated to get right, clear is better than clever.

Odin allows for the highest performance through low-level control over the memory layout, memory management and custom allocators and so much more.

This is free and open source software.