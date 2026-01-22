news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



Quoting: Pathways to open-source (and from it): one flawed journey exposed – Filip Fila's blog —

It’s been almost 7 years since I made a post titled “First steps in open-source” where I talked about joining KDE – a Linux community of kindred spirits working on free and open-source software. Brimming with optimism and still living the more or less relaxed student’s life, I had the drive and the opportunity to start on a path that would lead to many more steps… and blog posts. Nowadays there’s nothing but tumbleweed on that path and the posts have dried up.

This post is going to be about why that happened and why it might not be the road you should take. If there’s a point I’d want to drive home, it’s this – “where I stumbled, maybe I should have persevered”. Distances are, however, useful for reflecting and obtaining some insights that might not have hit me otherwise. So I think, and hope, this post could be useful for prospective or new contributors, because our stumbling points are often not just our own.