posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



Quoting: Debian vs. Arch vs. Fedora: Which Linux distro base is right for you | ZDNET —

When you go to select a Linux distribution, you'll find that the choice can be overwhelming.

There's Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora, Arch, Linux Mint, elementaryOS, Manjaro, openSUSE, Pop!_OS, Bodhi Linux, Zorin OS… the list goes on. There are hundreds (if not thousands) of Linux distributions on the market, and each one has its pros and cons.

There's also the fact that there are different desktops to choose from, different kernels, different curated apps, and different package managers.

There's one choice you should make at the beginning that will greatly narrow the selection. That choice is the base system you want to use.