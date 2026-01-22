news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2026



Quoting: Fastfetch updated with COSMIC Desktop & Bedrock Linux Support | UbuntuHandbook —

Fastfetch is inspired by neofetch, which is useful for sharing a screenshot of system information. As neofetch discontinued, many Linux distributions (e.g., Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu) turn to add fastfetch into system repositories.

The app promoted itself as a maintained, feature-rich and performance oriented tool. It’s updated with v2.57.0 in last week with Pop!_OS COSMIC desktop version and Niri Wayland compositor version detection.

And, it added urxvt font, xterm font, cosmic-term version and terminal font, as well as Secure Boot detection support.