Finitodo - graphical task/todo list manager - LinuxLinks
Finitodo is a graphical task/todo list manager that aims to be flexible and capable without being overly complicated.
It has robust functionality in the areas needed such as task recurrence, filters and sorting etc, but doesn’t require digging through lots of menu and option screens to do what you want. Everything can be seen and done from one single user-friendly screen.
This is free and open source software.
Orange Pi 6 Plus Single Board Computer running Linux: BIOS - LinuxLinks
This is the sixth article in a series looking at a very interesting piece of kit from the folks at Orange Pi. It’s the Orange Pi 6 Plus single board computer.
This SBC is very different to the single-board computers I’ve previously covered. For example, it has a 12 core 64 bit ARMv9 processor with a total computing power of 45 TOPS (CPU/GPU/NPU) making it significantly more powerful.
ImPPG - image post-processor - LinuxLinks
ImPPG performs Lucy-Richardson deconvolution, unsharp masking, brightness normalization and tone curve adjustment. It can also apply previously specified processing settings to multiple images. All operations are performed using 32-bit floating-point arithmetic.
Supported input formats: FITS, BMP, JPEG, PNG, TIFF (most of bit depths and compression methods), TGA and more. Processed images can be saved as: BMP 8-bit; PNG 8-bit; TIFF 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit floating-point (no compression, LZW- or ZIP-compressed), FITS 8-bit, 16-bit, 32-bit floating-point.
ImPPG can also align an image sequence, with possibly large and chaotic translations between images (aligned output images preserve number of channels and bit depth). This can be useful, for example, when preparing a solar time-lapse animation, where subsequent frames are offset due to inaccurate tracking of the telescope mount. Other possible applications are smoothing out of terrestrial landscape time-lapses or preparing raw frames (with serious image jitter) for stacking.
This is free and open source software.
pdfcpu - PDF processing library - LinuxLinks
pdfcpu is a PDF processing library written in Go that supports encryption and offers both an API and a command-line interface (CLI). It is compatible with all PDF versions with basic support and ongoing improvement for PDF 2.0.
The parser which has been carefully crafted is able to handle most files violating the PDF specification and also repairs many corrupt files on the fly.
This is free and open source software.
Gorae - TUI librarian for PDFs and EPUBs - LinuxLinks
Gorae is a terminal-first TUI librarian for PDFs and EPUBs—fast browsing, solid metadata, quick search, and mouse support. It’s built as a Vim/CLI-friendly alternative to Zotero, Mendeley, and EndNote.
This is free and open source software.