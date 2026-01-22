Somehow this whole DevOps thing is all about generating the wildest things from some (usually equally wild) template.

And today we're gonna generate YAML from ERB, what could possibly go wrong?!

Well, actually, quite a lot, so one wants to validate the generated result before using it to break systems at scale.

The YAML we generate is a cloud-init cloud-config, and while checking that we generated a valid YAML document is easy (and we were already doing that), it would be much better if we could check that cloud-init can actually use it.