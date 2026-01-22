news
Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ask Noah Show, and More
Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 861: Big Databases With OpenRiak
This week Jonathan chats with Nicholas Adams about OpenRiak! Why is there a Riak and an OpenRiak, which side of the CAP theorem does OpenRiak land on, and why is it so blazingly fast for some operations? Listen to find out!
The Ask Noah Show ☛ Ask Noah Show: Ask Noah Show 476
This week we dig into the hardware shortage caused by AI, answer your questions, and dig into managing ZFS via the web!
RiskyBiz ☛ Risky Business #821 -- Wiz researchers could have owned every AWS customer - Risky Business Media
In this week’s show, Patrick Gray and Adam Boileau discuss the week’s cybersecurity news, joined by a special guest. BBC World Cyber Correspondent Joe Tidy is a long time listener and he pops in for a ride-along in the news segment plus a chat about his new book.