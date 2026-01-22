Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Ask Noah Show, and More

The Raspberry Pi Flash Drive uses non-volatile NAND flash storage and connects over a USB 3.0 Gen 1 interface, while remaining backward compatible with USB 2.0 hosts.

The MIO-5355 is offered with either the QCS6490 or QCS5430 system-on-chip. The QCS6490 variant integrates an octa-core Kryo 670 CPU configuration with Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2.7 GHz, while the QCS5430 provides a six-core configuration with lower peak frequencies.

The UC450 Pro is built around Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225H processor, which combines CPU cores with integrated Intel Arc graphics and an onboard NPU via Intel AI Boost. The configuration is described as supporting workloads such as virtualization, media processing, and local AI-assisted tasks.