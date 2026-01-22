GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Computing is always changing, but few operating systems have as much cultural baggage and conflicting stories surrounding them as Linux does. If you're used to those proprietary software ecosystems, hearing the word probably brings up a bunch of old ideas. These assumptions rely on outdated information, hearsay, or plain misunderstandings.

For a long time, I let these rumors stop me from checking out a system I love using that puts me in charge. What surprised me the most wasn't what Linux ended up being, but realizing that my idea of it was fundamentally wrong.