GNU/Linux Games/Platforms: Steam Machines, SuperTuxKart, and More

In 2017, I left SuperTuxKart on the highest note imaginable - a standing ovation at the Blender Conference in Amsterdam as we launched the mobile version. I believed then, and still do, that it's better to end with a firework than fade slowly to irrelevance. I thought that chapter was closed. But sometimes, a project you love calls you back - not because your story wasn't complete, but because there's a new story to write.

The team asked me to return not because I have all the answers, but because I remember the questions we used to ask ourselves during those seven years, from 2010 to 2017.

I am Samuncle, former lead artist of SuperTuxKart.