GNU/Linux Games/Platforms: Steam Machines, SuperTuxKart, and More
Boiling Steam ☛ Steam Machine: Not so Hot if priced at 1000 USD
So a couple of weeks ago, someone on X found that Alza, one of the largest retailers in the Czech Republic, had some placeholder prices for the Steam Machine on their website. The price in there, VAT included, was indicated to be 29 990 Czech Koruna, which is equivalent to 1430 USD at the time of writing. Of course, this price is purely speculative, and short of an announcement from Valve we have no idea if this is fantasy or close to the real pricing of the Steam Machine. But it now gives us an anchor to work with. And it may not be as strange as it sounds in a computer market where all components are getting more and more expensive all of a sudden. What if the Steam Machine ends up being priced at 1000 USD and more? That was the perfect time to do a new poll with our followers on the Fediverse (Mastodon).
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ I made a board game zine
Say hello to Roll the Zine, a board and card game focused 8-page zine.
I really like the idea of zines and for a few years, I’ve been reading other people’s zines and spent time reading zine forums, dreaming of making one myself. I’ve always felt zines are beyond my skills as I can’t draw or illustrate or write poems or anything like that.
My Return to SuperTuxKart
In 2017, I left SuperTuxKart on the highest note imaginable - a standing ovation at the Blender Conference in Amsterdam as we launched the mobile version. I believed then, and still do, that it's better to end with a firework than fade slowly to irrelevance. I thought that chapter was closed. But sometimes, a project you love calls you back - not because your story wasn't complete, but because there's a new story to write.
The team asked me to return not because I have all the answers, but because I remember the questions we used to ask ourselves during those seven years, from 2010 to 2017.
I am Samuncle, former lead artist of SuperTuxKart.