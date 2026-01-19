New Releases, Gentoo, and GNU/Linux on Mobile

Quick post, have built and uploaded a new iso image. Mostly package updates, also added wmenu which is the wayland version of dmenu application launcher. If you want to pull up an application quicker than searching labwc root menu then this is for you. It is tied to Alt+F3, now this might seem odd but bear with me. If as some of you might have a keyboard, laptop, macbook, chromebook that does not really have a Super [Windows Logo] key then this might just be a way in. From wmenu you can open a terminal/editor and make changes to labwc config to change Super key to Alt if the need be. It is not as feature rich as Rofi but light enough to get the job done.