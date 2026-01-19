Best Free and Open Source Software

Schedrem is a Python package that provides a tool for scheduling tasks and setting reminders.

As a resident program, it monitors changes in the configuration file, triggers tasks to execute commands or display message boxes as reminders. It also validates the configuration format every time the file is saved.

The configuration file, which is a YAML file, is easy to read and write. You can use your favorite text editor to configure your schedules.

This is free and open source software.