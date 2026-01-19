news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 19, 2026



Quoting: Mageia Harkens Back to the Glory Days of Mandrake Linux —

I’ve been using Linux since 1997. As the ’90s came to a close, there were so many new distributions coming out that it would make your head spin.

I remember some of my favorites, one of which was Mandrake Linux. I remember meeting the developers of Mandrake at a Linux convention and thinking they were the coolest of the cool. Those ladies and gents knew how to party, and I joined them often.

But Mandrake wasn’t just about having a good time. Mandrake also happened to be one of the first distributions I remember that did a brilliant job of making Linux accessible to the masses; it was easy to use, reliable and fun.

As is the way with life, all good things must come to an end, and Mandrake flew off into the sunset, never to be heard of again.