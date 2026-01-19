Instructionals/Technical Articles on Proxmox and Cron Jobs

Cron jobs are usually considered to be boring automation for backups, log rotation, and cleanup. I firmly believe that undersells what they are capable of, as with a little creativity, cron can easily become one of the most personal and surprisingly fun parts of your system. They are weird, practical, and just geeky enough to make your homelab and daily workflow feel alive instead of invisible.

Command Typo Tracker

No matter how big a geek you are, everyone mistypes commands, and that’s okay (not always, but you get it.) The real problem is that we forget those typos and keep repeating them. To solve this problem, this cron job watches your shell history, tracks failed commands, and builds a personal hall of shame you can review once per week.

After a few days, you will start to notice certain patterns. Maybe you constantly swap flags, mistype long paths, or forget which tool you meant to use. Once you see those mistakes written down and served in the hall of shame list, you can go back and review them or use simple aliases (yeah, that’s lazy!)