news
MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS
After a quick, one-week beta testing phase, MX Linux 25.1 is now available for download based on the latest Debian 13.3 “Trixie” operating system and featuring the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and Linux 6.18 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.
The biggest attraction of the MX Linux 25.1 release, compared to MX Linux 25, is the dual-init support, which means that both systemd and SysVinit are now included in the ISO images, allowing users to choose the init system they want to boot MX Linux with from the live boot menu of the live system.