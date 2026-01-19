The platform is shown with Jetson Thor T5000 or T4000 modules, offering up to 2070 TFLOPS of compute performance. Axiomtek notes support for software frameworks such as NVIDIA Isaac, Holoscan, and Metropolis, with capabilities aligned with sensor fusion, autonomous systems, and edge inference use cases.

The BPI-CM6 adopts a 40 × 55 mm form factor and uses board-to-board connectors compatible with the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4, allowing it to be used with existing CM4-style carrier boards, according to Banana Pi’s documentation.

The Bedrock RAI300 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, integrating 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and 24 threads with boost clocks up to 5.1 GHz. The processor also combines an RDNA 3.5-based Radeon 890M GPU with an XDNA 2 NPU delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance.

news

MX Linux 25.1 Is Out with Dual-Init Support, Debian 13.3 Base, and Linux 6.18 LTS

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 19, 2026



After a quick, one-week beta testing phase, MX Linux 25.1 is now available for download based on the latest Debian 13.3 “Trixie” operating system and featuring the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel on the standard ISOs and Linux 6.18 LTS on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) ISOs.

The biggest attraction of the MX Linux 25.1 release, compared to MX Linux 25, is the dual-init support, which means that both systemd and SysVinit are now included in the ISO images, allowing users to choose the init system they want to boot MX Linux with from the live boot menu of the live system.

Read on